Draymond Green will miss Tuesday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies

As the Golden State Warriors celebrate a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the return of Klay Thompson, one story that has gone under the radar is the injury to Draymond Green. According to a tweet by Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, Green will be out for Tuesday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to a calf injury.

Warriors forward Draymond Green (calf) didn’t make the trip to Memphis for tomorrow’s game, sources tell @TheUndefeated. Green is day to day and could be back later this week. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) January 10, 2022

During Sunday night’s game, Green was expected to start until his left calf began to tighten up during pregame warmups. Draymond started the game in order to be a part of the celebration for Klay’s return to the court, but quickly fouled an opposing Cavs player after the opening tip-off and exited the game. It was a nice gesture from Draymond who would officially finish the game with zeros across the stat sheet in order to share the court with his long-time teammate once again.

Draymond Green is not playing tonight (left calf tightness), but he still wanted to be on the floor with Klay for his return.



So Green was there for the opening tip and took a foul so he could check out of the game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/puAzOy3rxe — ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2022

It’s important to note that both Green and head coach Steve Kerr do not view this injury as something serious. Draymond has been a dealing with some minor injuries lately including a sore hip that forced him to miss last Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Before that, Green missed two games while he was in health and safety protocols. Although it isn’t ideal for the Warriors to be missing their defensive ace to start a four-game road trip, the extra rest will be best for the team and Green in the long-term.