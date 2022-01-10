Preview: Warriors face Grizzlies on the road without Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors snapped their two game losing streak in emphatic fashion Sunday evening, welcoming star guard Klay Thompson back from a 941-day injury hiatus with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Their reward? A battle against the Memphis Grizzlies, who as of late of been something of a thorn in the side of the Thompson-less Dubs. Since the 2019-2020 season when Thompson began his grueling rehab, Memphis has a 5-4 advantage over Golden State in head to head matchups, including eliminating GSW from the play-in tournament last year and handing them their first defeat of this season.

The Dubs got some measure of revenge with a tough win around Christmas 2021. But to win Tuesday’s rubber match they’ll have to do it without Draymond Green, their do-it-all emotional leader.

Draymond Green is out tomorrow in Memphis. Left calf tightness. Gary Payton II is questionable. Left ankle sprain. Otto Porter Jr. also questionable. Left shoulder soreness. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 10, 2022

No Dray, with GP2 and OPJ questionable? That could make it tough against a Grizzlies team that is only growing in confidence. They are currently the #4 seed in the West with a record of 28-14, and are fresh off of a beatdown of the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron telling the Grizz to stop talking shit pic.twitter.com/hKG7VeFoyT — Ted Buddy (@TedBuddy8) January 10, 2022

Memphis has won nine straight after losing to Golden State last time, and they’ll be eager to get some payback on what apparently is a new rivalry between the two clubs. I’m sure Klay Thompson will be eager to find more of his rhythm against them.

Golden State Warriors @ Memphis Grizzlies

January 11th, 2022 | 5:00 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA TV | Listen: 95.7 The Game