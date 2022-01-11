How to watch Warriors at Grizzlies

The 40th game of the season will tip-off tonight in a matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies. The game will be played at 5pm PT in Memphis and can be watched on NBA TV.

The Warriors are coming off an emotional 96-82 home win on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers which featured the return of Klay Thompson to the starting lineup. The Grizzlies last played on Sunday, defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 127-119 to extend their winning-streak to 9 games. Golden State and Memphis have played each other twice this season with each team winning once. Their last game was played on December 23, 2021, a game which the Warriors won with a score of 113-104.

The big news coming into this game is that the Warriors will be without Draymond Green. He will miss his second straight game due to a calf injury that tightened up during pregame warmups on Sunday. The good news is that he could be available to return later in the week. For now, the Warriors (1st in defensive rating) will have to defend the Grizzlies (4th in offensive rating) without their defensive ace.

The timing of Green’s injury couldn’t be worse as it coincides with Klay’s return to play. Thompson played well in his first game back scoring 17 points while going 3-of-8 from three and 7-of-18 from the field. Nobody doubted Klay’s shooting ability as he comes back from injury, but what was nice to see was his ability to beat people off the dribble and make athletic plays like this:

KLAY THOMPSON JUST DROPPED THE HAMMER



Watch Free on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/ksffv6abBV — NBA (@NBA) January 10, 2022

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Kevon Looney

Grizzlies: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Kyle Anderson, Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr.

Regular Season Game #40

Who: Golden State Warriors (30 - 9) at Memphis Grizzlies (28 - 14)

When: 5:00 p.m. PT

Where: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: NBA TV (available on fuboTV)