In a move that was telegraphed when he didn’t join the team on their trip to Memphis, the Golden State Warriors have ruled Draymond Green out of the next two games due to injury.

Draymond Green won’t play in Milwaukee or Chicago. Steve Kerr said “I guess there’s a chance” Green could rejoin Warriors in Minnesota, but “doubtful”. Likely out for entire road trip. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 12, 2022

During warmups on Sunday night, Green felt tightness in his left calf. He still started the game - it was Klay’s first game back! - but left after seven seconds. The issue was severe enough that Green stayed in the Bay Area to get treatment on his injury rather than travel to Memphis for Tuesday’s game. Now he won’t be traveling to Milwaukee on Thursday, or Chicago for Friday’s game against the Bulls. Tough break for Draymond’s old Big Ten basketball fans in the Midwest, since he also sat out the Warriors game in Detroit - and likely the one in Minneapolis on Sunday as well.

The Warriors lost 116-108 without Green on Tuesday, and fell to 3-4 without him on the season (we are counting Sunday as a DNP). Juan Toscano-Anderson replaced Draymond in the last two games, but got pulled Tuesday night after just seven minutes. Otto Porter Jr. might take his place, but don’t be surprised if we see Jonathan Kuminga start.

For the season, Draymond is averaging 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game.