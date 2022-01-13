Preview: Warriors to face Bucks without Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a tough loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, a battle they waged without defensive enforcer Draymond Green. Unfortunately for the Dubs they’ll have to play without him again Thursday night in a national televised game against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks have lost four of their last five games, including two straight to the Charlotte Hornets. A big part of the reason that’s happened may have to do with the absence of Jrue Holiday, who missed the last two games with a bad ankle.

Our blog buddies at Brew Hoop had this to say about Milwaukee’s most recent loss:

The good news is that is still a regular season game, where the Bucks were missing many of their primary guys, their reinforcements were coming off injuries or COVID, etc. I understand any frustration, but there is still a loooong way to go before the Playoffs hit, and plenty of time to find their groove. This Hornets team plays a whip-fast offensive game that puts the Bucks in rotations aplenty, some experience that should be valuable as the games start to mean more, not to mention for this Thursday’s matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

Omg hey that’s our team! Yeah, if the Bucks had trouble with Charlotte’s offense, there’s a good chance the Warriors might give them issues with their scheme. BUT without Green, the Dubs will have to dig deep to figure out how to conjure up the magic that made them one of the most feared offenses in the NBA.

Warriors' offensive rating



First 20 games: 113.0 (2nd over that period)

Last 20 games: 108.0 (26th over that period)



Their offense has basically reverted back to 2020-21 levels. — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) January 12, 2022

Much like the Bucks, there’s an understanding with the Warriors that the season is long and there are many opportunities to get better (and healthier).

Steve Kerr: "We've dropped from 3rd or 4th in offensive rating to 11th the last 10 games. It's easy to say, 'Oh, we're missing shots.' But I think our quality of shots has been an issue."



Kerr's detailed answer on the Warriors' current offensive problem pic.twitter.com/dJ72ffKyMm — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 12, 2022

Steve Kerr on going through a rough patch: "A little bit of a tough spell but that's fine. It forces you to focus in more and it's good because you get sharper."



(via @DamonAndRatto) — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 13, 2022

Golden State Warriors @ Milwaukee Bucks

January 13th, 2022 | 4:30 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area, TNT | Listen: 95.7 The Game