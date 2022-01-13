How to watch Warriors at Bucks

The Golden State Warriors officially hit the halfway point of the regular season as they play their first game of a back-to-back tonight in a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. The game will be played at 4:30pm PT and can be watched on TNT.

The Warriors are looking to bounce back after a 108-116 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. They will take on a Bucks team who recently dropped two straight games against the Charlotte Hornets including a 99-103 loss on Monday. Golden State and Milwaukee played each other two times last season with each team winning once. Their latest game against each other was played on April 6, 2021 and resulted in a close 122-121 Warriors victory.

This game is a big test for Golden State as they take on last year’s NBA champs. Although the Warriors defense has been elite, their offense has hit a slump after a hot start to the season. Over the past 10 games, they rank 23rd in offensive rating and are averaging the 3rd most turnovers in the league at 15.3 per game.

Stephen Curry has struggled shooting the ball to begin January averaging 33.7% from the field and 27.5% from three per game. The good news is that he hasn’t shot worse than 40% from the field and 37% from three in a month this season. This means that Curry could be due for some positive regression as he has been getting open looks but uncharacteristically hasn’t been able to knock down his shots. Look for him to try and change that as he takes on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in a clash of former league MVPs.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Kevon Looney

Bucks: Jordan Nwora, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis

Regular Season Game #41

Who: Golden State Warriors (30 - 10) at Milwaukee Bucks (26 - 17)

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: TNT (available on fuboTV)