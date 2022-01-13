Kenny Atkinson placed in health and safety protocols

A tough season just got even tougher for Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson, who is in his first season with the Dubs, following one year on the Los Angeles Clippers bench, which followed four seasons as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.

Prior to Thursday’s road game against the defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks, the Warriors announced that Atkinson had been placed in the health and safety protocols. It’s unclear if Atkinson tested positive for the coronavirus, had a false positive, or was exposed to someone with the virus.

Just as Kenny Atkinson rejoined the other coaches on the bench, Steve Kerr announced Atkinson has entered the H&S protocol. "Can't catch a break" said Kerr. — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) January 13, 2022

It’s just another chapter in a season full of bad luck for Atkinson, whom the Warriors brought in to help with the development of their younger players, as having two rookies (Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody), a second-year pro (James Wiseman), and a third-year player (Jordan Poole) was rather new territory for the team.

Atkinson has already missed a large chunk of the season, as he was out for all of November and most of December after suffering a leg injury during a workout in late October.

It’s safe to say this isn’t how he envisioned his first year with the Warriors going.