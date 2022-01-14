How to watch Warriors at Bulls

Tonight marks the 42nd game of the season for the Golden State Warriors as they play the second night of a back-to-back against the Chicago Bulls. The game will be played at 4:30pm PT in Chicago and can be watched on ESPN.

The Warriors are looking to put last night’s 99-118 beatdown by the Milwaukee Bucks behind them. Meanwhile, the Bulls have won 10 out of their last 12 games but recently lost to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday with a score of 112-138. The Warriors have a 9-game win streak against the Bulls with their latest game on November 12, 2021 resulting in a 119-93 Warriors victory.

Tonight’s game represents a matchup between two of the best teams in the league standings as the Warriors hold the 2nd seed in the West and the Bulls hold the 1st seed in the East. However, both teams are coming off blowout losses against two of the other title contending teams in the Bucks and Nets.

A big reason for those losses is that both teams are beginning to pile up injuries. The Warriors will be without Draymond Green for at least the rest of this road trip. The Warriors will also be without Gary Payton II who left last night’s game with back tightness as well as Klay Thompson who will not be playing the second night of a back-to-back.

On the other hand, the Bulls will be without Alex Caruso due to health and safety protocols. They will also be down another starting forward after Derrick Jones Jr. was ruled out for several weeks with a bone bruise in his right knee. With the injuries to the Chicago’s depth, look for the Warriors bench to play a big role if they are going to win.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Kevon Looney

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, Zach Lavine, DeMar DeRozan, Alfonzo McKinnie, Nikola Vucevic

Regular Season Game #42

Who: Golden State Warriors (30 - 11) at Chicago Bulls (27 - 12)

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

Where: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

TV: ESPN