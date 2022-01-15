Preview: No Curry as Warriors face Minnesota Timberwolves on the road

The Golden State Warriors continue their road trip after a stirring blow out of the Chicago Bulls, heading to Minnesota to meet the Timberwolves. The T’Wolves have a high-scoring trio in Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell, and big man Karl-Anthony Towns. Edwards scored 30 points, D-Lo had 29, and KAT scored 25 of his own in their last game. But that ended as a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies (no shame in that, the Grizz beat the Dubs recently as well).

But there is some shame in having a 20-22 record, as this team has only had two winning seasons since 2005. At some point you have to wonder what’s going in the water in Minnesota after hoopers like Zach Lavine and Andrew Wiggins left that franchise and became key pieces of championship contenders this season.

Minnesota’s top three scorers this season:

Towns: 24.6 PPG

Edwards: 22.6 PPG

Russell: 19.0 PPG

Wiggins is averaging 18.6 points per game on a career high 49% shooting from the field, and a scorching hot 42% from deep. That’s good enough to be ranked 13th in the NBA in accuracy from deep. Did you know he’s second all-time in Timberwolves franchise history in three-pointers made?

Check out his shot chart for the year:

Andrew Wiggins is going to be a All Star we’ve made it pic.twitter.com/w1Cxvls7ys — ⚡️ (@PFF_Ky) January 15, 2022

He’ll have a chance to get more of a green light in this contest against his former team, with the news that Warriors’ two-time MVP Stephen Curry will miss the contest with a sore hand, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Steph Curry fell hard on his right hand tonight. Said he got some PTSD from the bad hand injury a couple years ago. Will get further testing, but said a serious injury has been ruled out. pic.twitter.com/jLLvvUj90a — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 15, 2022

Wiggins is averaging 26 PPG in four contests against his old team on insane efficiency (60% shooting from the field, 40% from beyond the arc). If there was ever a time to torture them, it would be tomorrow without his star teammate Curry.

Golden State Warriors @ Minnesota Timberwolves

January 16th, 2022 | 5:00 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game