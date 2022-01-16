How to watch Warriors at Timberwolves

The Golden State Warriors will play their 43rd game of the season as they tip-off against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight. The game will be played at 5pm PT in Minneapolis and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors bounced back following a two-game losing streak by beating the Chicago Bulls on Friday, 138-96. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves come into this game losers of two straight after a 108-116 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. Golden State and Minnesota played each other once this season on November 10, 2021 — a game that the Warriors won, 123-110.

Golden State comes into this game hampered by injuries. The most notable one is to superstar point guard Stephen Curry who was ruled out after he suffered a right-hand injury during Friday’s game against the Bulls.

Golden State’s Stephen Curry has returned home for additional treatment on his right hand injured in Friday’s rout of Chicago and will thus miss the final game of the Warriors’ road trip tonight in Minneapolis.



No Curry or Draymond Green (calf) against the Timberwolves. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 16, 2022

Steph appeared to tweak his right hand, but remains in the game pic.twitter.com/WjSN8EQTyY — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 15, 2022

Curry missed most of the 2019-20 season with a left-hand injury, so it’s understandable why the Warriors are being extra cautious with him. The good news is that the injury seems to be minor this time around.

Steph Curry left the Warriors’ road trip early. He’s back in the Bay Area with Rick Celebrini. Belief is his hand injury is very minor. Steve Kerr said team is hopeful he will play Tuesday against the Pistons. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 16, 2022

Besides the injury to Curry, Draymond Green and Gary Payton II will also be out for tonight’s game. Look for the Warriors to fill out the rest of the starting lineup with offense in mind as they try to compensate for Curry’s absence.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr., Kevon Looney

Timberwolves: Patrick Beverley, D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Karl-Anthony Towns

Regular Season Game #43

Who: Golden State Warriors (31 - 11) at Minnesota Timberwolves (20 - 22)

When: 5:00 p.m. PT

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)