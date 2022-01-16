Golden State Warriors fans have been waiting two and a half years to see Klay Thompson playing with Steph Curry and Draymond Green. They’re going to have to wait at least two more weeks after today’s news.

Warriors‘ Draymond Green will be re-evaluated again in two weeks due to calf issue tied to a disc in his lower back, team says. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 16, 2022

Green noticed a twinge in his calf while warming up for the Klay Day spectacular last Sunday against Cleveland. After a token start, he left the game, and didn’t join the Warriors on their current four-game road trip. Now it appears the team will continue its cautious approach to Dray’s injury, holding him out for at least the next two weeks, which is also the length of their upcoming homestand.

The absence of Green leaves the Warriors’ front court very shorthanded, with Kevon Looney, Nemanja Bjelica, and Otto Porter Jr. manning the pivot until he’s back. We may also see Juan Toscano-Anderson return to the rotation. With the recent news that James Wiseman had arthroscopic surgery in December, the Warriors’ first-round pick in 2020 won’t be riding to the rescue anytime soon.

Who will we see more of? An even younger Warrior.

Steve Kerr says Jonathan Kuminga will get more minutes in Draymond Green’s absence. Kuminga is coming off the best game of his rookie season. He had an extended post-shootaround film session with Kerr this morning in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/sFTELdlYh0 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 16, 2022

Coming off the best game of his career, we should see a healthy does of Jonathan Kuminga going forward. Going forward, it remains to be seen if the team will try to add another big to try to relieve some strain on their 6’6” small ball center. After all, he’s been carrying the defense on his back all year.