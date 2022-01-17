Preview: Warriors vs Pistons kicks off 7-game homestand in Chase Center

Home sweet home is coming up for the Golden State Warriors as they wrap up a grueling road trip. After putting up a 1-3 performance outside of the friendly confines of Chase Center, the Dubs welcome the Detroit Pistons to San Francisco.

Golden State will be without future hall-of-famer Draymond Green again, a difficult loss considering he is in the running for defensive player of the year and he leads the team in assists. But the team will get a lift from the return of two-time MVP Stephen Curry who missed the last contest with a sore right hand.

Steph Curry isn’t listed on the injury report tomorrow against the Pistons. He will return to open the Warriors’ homestand. Gary Payton II is questionable. Missed the previous two games with back spasms. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 18, 2022

Fortunately for Golden State the Pistons will not have two key members of their frontcourt as Kelly Olynyk and Jerami Grant are both listed as out for this contest. But Detroit is deploying Cade Cunningham, the #1 overall pick of this year’s draft, who is averaging 15.7 PPG, 5.6 REB, and 5.3 AST. He scored 21 points in 25 minutes in the team’s latest game, a loss to the Phoenix Suns. That’s the game where got ejected after this crazy dunk:

Cade Cunningham received his 2nd Technical foul and was ejected for this.



pic.twitter.com/x8n3JW69ab — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 16, 2022

Hopefully the Dubs can keep him from dunking all over them when they face off in the Bay. Meanwhile Golden State’s #7 pick Jonathan Kuminga is making an impact with newfound playing time in Green’s absence. His physicality and versatility is making him a key member of the Warriors’ rotations.

Jonathan Kuminga had another noteworthy performance last night: 19 points on 12 shots (5-of-7 on twos, 1-of-5 on threes), and 6-of-10 on FTs.



Part 1 of clips containing the positives and negatives

⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IHrQhCeYKZ — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) January 17, 2022

Kudos to the Warriors for snagging such a key draft pick while retaining their championship core. Let’s see how they do when Detroit comes to town!

Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons

January 18th, 2022 | 7:00 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game