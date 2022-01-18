How to watch Warriors vs. Pistons

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Detroit Pistons for their 44th game of the season as they begin a 7-game homestand. The game will be played at 7pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBA TV.

The Warriors finished their last road trip with a 99-119 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. The Pistons played against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday in a game they lost, 108-135. Golden State has a 3-game winning streak against Detroit with their latest matchup being played on November 19, 2021 – a game the Warriors won 105-102.

The big storyline for the Warriors continues to be injuries. Golden State received bad news on Sunday when it was reported that Draymond Green will be out for at least two more weeks with a back injury that was previously labeled a calf injury.

Warriors have a 7-game homestand starting this week that begins softer and gets more difficult: Pistons, Pacers, Rockets, Jazz, Mavericks, Timberwolves, Nets. Draymond Green expected to miss the entire thing. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 17, 2022

Draymond Green’s official injury designation has been changed from ‘calf tightness’ to ‘Left L5-S1; Disc — injury recovery’. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 18, 2022

Any back injury is always concerning so expect the Warriors to be extra cautious with Green to get him ready by the playoffs. The good news is that the Warriors should be getting Stephen Curry and Gary Payton II back tonight. Curry left the team’s road trip early to get treatment on his hand and missed Sunday’s game against Minnesota.

Golden State’s schedule gets a lot easier this coming week. Their next three opponents are a combined 38 - 93 in the standings. Look for the Warriors to take advantage of this soft schedule starting tonight as the Pistons and this year’s 1st overall pick, Cade Cunningham, make their way to the Bay.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr., Kevon Looney

Pistons: Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart

Regular Season Game #44

Who: Golden State Warriors (31 - 12) vs. Detroit Pistons (10 - 32)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBA TV (available on fuboTV)