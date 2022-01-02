 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Who was the Warrior Wonder in Golden State’s win over Utah Jazz?

There were plenty of great candidates to choose from.

By Daniel Hardee
/ new
Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors got a huge win over a fellow Western Conference contender last night, overcoming the Utah Jazz 123-116 in Salt Lake City. This win kicked of the 2022 year and put the league on notice that despite missing multiple starters, the Warriors are dangerous no matter where they’re playing.

I’m sure the Jazz expected 2-time MVP Stephen Curry to hurt them some, and he did on his way to 28 points and 9 assists. But it was his less heralded teammates that did some major heavy lifting that ultimate finished the Jazz off. That’s why today’s prestigious Warrior Wonder is a tough one to give out, and we’ll need all of your help to figure it out.

Here are your nominees!

Otto Porter Jr.

20 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals in 36 minutes as a starter. His defense down the stretch was fantastic, and he punished the Jazz for leaving him open as Joe Viray mentioned here at GSOM. OPJ is a legitimate steal that has to be credited to Bob Myers and the Warriors’ front office henceforth when we’re talking the history of their front office moves.

Andre Iguodala

12 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench. He had a team high +12 plus/minus and was a major part of the fourth quarter run that kept the Dubs in the game when it appeared the Jazz might pull away. He also hit the game sealing dagger in the final minute of the game.

Kevon Looney

Despite being saddled with foul trouble and a massive size mismatch against the towering Rudy Gobert, Loon finished with 8 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists in 31 minutes. His physicality was necessary against a Jazz team that likes to throw their weight around.

Andrew Wiggins

25 points, 4 assists. and 2 steals on 4-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc for Maple Jordan. If Klay Thompson comes back and starts out putting up numbers like Wiggins is right now, the fanbase would be ecstatic. Wiggins is having an All-Star season caliber season and is scoring efficiently on a nightly basis. But his defense may be even better than his offense!

Poll

Who was the Warrior Wonder in win @ Jazz?

view results
  • 43%
    Otto Porter Jr.
    (35 votes)
  • 16%
    Andre Iguodala
    (13 votes)
  • 2%
    Kevon Looney
    (2 votes)
  • 35%
    Andrew Wiggins
    (29 votes)
  • 2%
    Other
    (2 votes)
81 votes total Vote Now

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...