Who was the Warrior Wonder in Golden State’s win over Utah Jazz?

The Golden State Warriors got a huge win over a fellow Western Conference contender last night, overcoming the Utah Jazz 123-116 in Salt Lake City. This win kicked of the 2022 year and put the league on notice that despite missing multiple starters, the Warriors are dangerous no matter where they’re playing.

I’m sure the Jazz expected 2-time MVP Stephen Curry to hurt them some, and he did on his way to 28 points and 9 assists. But it was his less heralded teammates that did some major heavy lifting that ultimate finished the Jazz off. That’s why today’s prestigious Warrior Wonder is a tough one to give out, and we’ll need all of your help to figure it out.

Here are your nominees!

Otto Porter Jr.

20 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals in 36 minutes as a starter. His defense down the stretch was fantastic, and he punished the Jazz for leaving him open as Joe Viray mentioned here at GSOM. OPJ is a legitimate steal that has to be credited to Bob Myers and the Warriors’ front office henceforth when we’re talking the history of their front office moves.

Otto hits the clutch fade pic.twitter.com/JZpfGHu1nw — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 2, 2022

Andre Iguodala on Otto Porter

“He can really play basketball at a high level in his mind. He had eight assists tonight. It wasn’t a fluke.” pic.twitter.com/DDsaAr0eq9 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 2, 2022

Andre Iguodala

12 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench. He had a team high +12 plus/minus and was a major part of the fourth quarter run that kept the Dubs in the game when it appeared the Jazz might pull away. He also hit the game sealing dagger in the final minute of the game.

Steph was loving this Iguodala 3 @warriors improve to 28-7 pic.twitter.com/B4LekktQZL — NBA (@NBA) January 2, 2022

Steve Kerr: “Andre (Iguodala) was huge tonight… the two threes he knocked down late in the game were enormous shots.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 2, 2022

Kevon Looney

Despite being saddled with foul trouble and a massive size mismatch against the towering Rudy Gobert, Loon finished with 8 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists in 31 minutes. His physicality was necessary against a Jazz team that likes to throw their weight around.

I feel like Kevon Looney isn't getting enough credit for being such an excellent screen setter. Look at how solid his screens are, and how long he holds them -- long enough for Steph to draw Gobert onto him and make the pocket passes to the rolling Looney. pic.twitter.com/hvzXSXB6Jb — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) January 2, 2022

Andrew Wiggins

25 points, 4 assists. and 2 steals on 4-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc for Maple Jordan. If Klay Thompson comes back and starts out putting up numbers like Wiggins is right now, the fanbase would be ecstatic. Wiggins is having an All-Star season caliber season and is scoring efficiently on a nightly basis. But his defense may be even better than his offense!

Stephen Curry: "I don't want to get ahead of myself, but No. 22 should be in Cleveland this year with the way he's hooping."



This is the umpteenth time this week a Warrior has gone out of his way to lobby for Wiggins to get to the All-Star Game. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) January 2, 2022