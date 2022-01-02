Preview: Warriors welcome Heat to Chase Center Monday night

The Golden State Warriors will play their first home game in 2022 at Chase Center Monday night against the Miami Heat. The Heat are coming off a close loss to the Sacramento Kings Sunday night and may be dealing with fatigue on the second night of a back-to-back.

Both teams are shorthanded: the Warriors are still missing Klay Thompson and James Wiseman. Last night Miami was missing Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Victor Oladipo, and Markieff Morris. The Heat sure could have used those guys in last night’s tough defeat to the struggling Kings.

Jimmy Butler's game-tying shot attempt bounces in and out. Heat lose to the Kings 115-113.



Yurtseven // 22 points, 16 rebounds

Herro // 22 points

Butler // 21 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists

Martin // 15 points, 6 rebounds

Lowry // 14 points, 12 assists@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/caiz8qtfOM — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) January 3, 2022

Golden State will see the return of future Hall-of-Famer Draymond Green and backup guard Damion Lee in San Francisco, a welcome sight for a team fighting tooth-and-nail to survive without their full roster.

Draymond Green and Damion Lee have both cleared protocols and aren’t listed on the injury report tomorrow against the Heat. Warriors (minus Klay/Wiseman) have their full rotation back. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 3, 2022

Miami is holding the #4 seed in the East currently, a telltale sign of Heat culture propelling their team despite adversity. The Heat are 5th in the NBA in 3PT%, 8th in the league in assists per game at 25.2, 9th in the NBA in defensive rating, and 6th overall in the league with net rating. Much like the Warriors, they’re overcoming injuries to remain highly competitive.

But it will be a tall order to knock off the Dubs in Chase Center, where they have the NBA’s best home court record at 16-3.

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat

January 3rd, 2022 | 7:00 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA TV| Listen: 95.7 The Game