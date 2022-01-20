How to watch Warriors vs. Pacers

The Golden State Warriors will play their 45th game of the season as they tip-off against the Indiana Pacers. The game will be played at 7pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on TNT.

The Warriors coasted to an easy win on Tuesday, beating the Detroit Pistons with a score of 102-86. The Pacers are playing in their second night of a road back-to-back after taking advantage of the latest Los Angeles Lakers fourth quarter collapse and pulling away with the 111-104 victory. Golden State and Indiana played each other on December 13, 2021 in a close game that the Warriors won, 102-100.

Golden State played a complete game on Tuesday night with contributions from everyone in the starting lineup. The Splash Brothers came through with an efficient shooting night that should get Warriors fans excited as the duo is beginning to find their rhythm again. Andrew Wiggins continues his All-Star campaign with another all-around solid night on both sides of the floor, while Kevon Looney provides the stability and dirty work for the team in Draymond Green’s absence. Finally, the surprise starter was Jonathan Kuminga who Steve Kerr later announced will remain the starter as Green continues to deal with a back injury.

Steve Kerr said the Warriors will keep starting Jonathan Kuminga in Draymond Green’s absence. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 19, 2022

Kuminga has played nice when given the opportunity. He shows flashes of the potential that got him drafted 7thoverall with his athleticism and strength attacking the basket. He still needs to refine his skillset, but at 19 years old, it’s expected. The extra playing time with the starters should help with his progression as well as a favorable matchup against a struggling Pacers team who will be without star defensive big man, Myles Turner.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney

Pacers: Malcom Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday, Torrey Craig, Domantas Sabonis

Regular Season Game #45

Who: Golden State Warriors (32 - 12) vs. Indiana Pacers (16 - 29)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: TNT (available on fuboTV)