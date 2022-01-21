How to watch Warriors vs. Rockets

The Golden State Warriors will play their 46th game of the season when they face off against the Houston Rockets tonight. The game will be played at 7pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State is coming off a disappointing loss against the Indiana Pacers last night – losing with a score of 117-121. Houston has won three out of their last four games including their most recent game against the Utah Jazz with a score of 116-111. The Warriors have won four straight games against the Rockets dating back to last season. Their latest game was played on November 7, 2021 and resulted in a 120-107 win for the Warriors.

Golden State suffered an ugly loss in a game they were huge favorites to win considering the Pacers were forced to rely on their backups while most of their starting lineup was ruled out due to injuries.

The Warriors were 16.5-point favorites against the Pacers and lost.



That marks their 3rd-largest upset under Steve Kerr (since 2014-15) and the largest since March 2019 against the Suns (17-point favorites). pic.twitter.com/Bnz9NqbePq — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 21, 2022

This might be the first time all season that a back-to-back is a welcome sight as the quick turnaround gives the Warriors an immediate chance to put last night’s game behind them. Tonight, they face a Rockets team that is last place in the Western Conference standings. With all the talent at their disposal, one would think the Warriors should have no problem scoring on a Houston team that ranks second to last in defensive rating over the past 10 games. However, during that same span, Golden State ranks second to last in offensive rating. Turnovers and other unforced errors have been the killer for this team and remains an issue they need to clean up if they want to be considered true contenders in the West.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood

Regular Season Game #46

Who: Golden State Warriors (32 - 13) vs. Houston Rockets (14 - 32)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)