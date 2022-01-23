Warriors top Jazz 94-92 behind Jordan Poole’s 20-point night

In a matchup of Western Conference heavyweights, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Utah Jazz 94-92. Both teams were missing some of their most important players. The Dubs were without star forward Draymond Green and wing Klay Thompson while Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell was ruled out with a concussion.

In the midst of an offensive skid, the Warriors seemed to build off Stephen Curry’s game-winning three against the Houston Rockets early. Curry and Andrew Wiggins combined to score 15 points in the and led the Dubs to a 33-29 lead at the end of the first quarter.

While Curry regressed back into his recent inefficient shooting output, finishing 5-for-20 from the field (1-for-13 from three), Damion Lee knocked down four first-half threes and led the Warriors offensive charge. While Lee faded as the game went on, it was a welcome sign to see him making some big contributions. It could be huge for the Warriors if Lee could reignite his early-season success.

The Warriors limited Jazz center Rudy Gobert to just 2 first-half points, but Bojan Bogdanovic and Mike Conley led Utah offensively, helping them keep pace with Golden State. Despite a well-rounded offensive half, the Warriors led just 55-54.

With Curry struggling to score while Green and Thompson were sidelined, Jordan Poole and Otto Porter Jr.stepped up in their place in the starting lineup. Poole led the Warriors in scoring, finishing 7-for-13 from the field with 20 points. Porter finished 5-for-7 from the field with 13 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Both offenses ground to a halt in the second half, but with the Warriors leading 91-89 in the final minutes, center Kevon Looney delivered a put-back and-one to ice the game. He finished with 10 points, 6 rebounds, and a game-high +10 plus/minus.

After improving to 34-13 on Sunday, Golden State will host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, January 25th at 7:00 pm PST.

There will be no postgame Twitch stream today due to some continued technical difficulties.