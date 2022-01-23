How to watch Warriors vs. Jazz

The Golden State Warriors will play the Utah Jazz tonight for their 47th game of the season. The game will be played at 5:30pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBA TV.

The Warriors are coming off a close win against the Houston Rockets on Friday that was highlighted by Stephen Curry hitting the game-winning shot to put them ahead 105-103. Meanwhile, the Jazz beat the Detroit Pistons on Friday with a score of 111-101. Golden State has won their last three matchups against Utah with their latest game being played on January 1, 2022 – a game that resulted in a 123-116 Warriors win.

Although the Warriors are riding the high of Curry’s buzzer beater, the game itself was ugly. The offense continues to struggle as they rank 29th in offensive rating over the past ten games. Their defense ranks 2nd in the league over that span, but the absence of Draymond Green is starting to show as opposing teams have no problem picking apart the Warriors on that side of the floor.

Hopefully, Curry’s game winner sparks the team back to how they were playing earlier in the season because their schedule is about to get a lot tougher. While their first three opponents of this homestand ranked at the bottom of the standings, their next four opponents are all playoff/play-in teams. Utah currently holds the 4th seed in the Western Conference and is 3 games behind Golden State in the standings. The Warriors could put even more distance between them with a win tonight, especially with the Jazz down all-star point guard Donovan Mitchell who will miss tonight’s game with a concussion.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr., Kevon Looney

Jazz: Mike Conley Jr., Joe Ingles, Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O’Neale, Rudy Gobert

Regular Season Game #47

Who: Golden State Warriors (33 - 13) vs. Utah Jazz (30 - 16)

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBA TV (available on fuboTV)