Preview: Warriors face red hot Mavericks in Chase Center

On February 8th, 2018 the Golden State Warriors won their 10 straight game against the Dallas Mavericks. Since then the Mavs have roared back, winning 8 out of the last 11 head to head contests between the two franchises, including three straight.

The last contest between the two squads featured the Dubs faltering in a game where they held Dallas to 37% shooting but couldn’t buy a bucket over their own. Stephen Curry had an abysmal shooting game which seemed to be an aberration at the time, but now in hindsight was one of the first games of his current shooting slump:

Steph doesn't remember the last time he's been in a slump, but he's excited for what's to come pic.twitter.com/55VIavjAZw — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 6, 2022

But now that poor shooting has persisted for so long that everywhere you look there’s a thinkpiece or a film study on what has happened to the greatest shooter of all time’s shot:

From the podcast — a few details on Steph Curry’s shooting slump and the hand/finger issue that seems to be annoying him pic.twitter.com/S3fZ89PI2k — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 24, 2022

Everyone wants to know what's up with Stephen Curry's shooting slump, so here's my deep dive into his outside shot this year. https://t.co/fjwjb3hHJE pic.twitter.com/dtDxWyGLRS — Duby Dub Dubs (@Punk_Basketball) January 25, 2022

And yet the Warriors still have the second best record in the NBA. In their way Tuesday night will be a Dallas team that has the fifth best record in the West. They also have the 4th best defense in the NBA under the tutelage of their coach Jason Kidd. They are fresh off a beating of the GSW nemesis Memphis Grizzlies. a game in which they ground the Grizz’s offense to a halt. Mavs star Luka Doncic exploded for 37 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists in that game.

This game will be a tough one without Draymond Green who is still resting a back injury. The Dubs may also be without Klay Thompson from this matchup, who is still easing into the season after a long layoff.

Klay Thompson didn't practice today. Steve Kerr called him questionable tomorrow for the Mavericks game. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 24, 2022

Can Curry shake off the rust and keep Dallas from snatching a win in Chase Center?

Steph won't lose confidence despite missing shots pic.twitter.com/aJgwlP0GxY — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 24, 2022

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks

January 25th, 2022 | 7:00 PT

Watch: TNT | Listen: 95.7 The Game