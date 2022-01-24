 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Preview: Warriors face red hot Mavericks in Chase Center

Two top-5 defenses square off, but no Draymond Green and Klay. Thompson is questionable.

By Daniel Hardee
Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

On February 8th, 2018 the Golden State Warriors won their 10 straight game against the Dallas Mavericks. Since then the Mavs have roared back, winning 8 out of the last 11 head to head contests between the two franchises, including three straight.

The last contest between the two squads featured the Dubs faltering in a game where they held Dallas to 37% shooting but couldn’t buy a bucket over their own. Stephen Curry had an abysmal shooting game which seemed to be an aberration at the time, but now in hindsight was one of the first games of his current shooting slump:

But now that poor shooting has persisted for so long that everywhere you look there’s a thinkpiece or a film study on what has happened to the greatest shooter of all time’s shot:

And yet the Warriors still have the second best record in the NBA. In their way Tuesday night will be a Dallas team that has the fifth best record in the West. They also have the 4th best defense in the NBA under the tutelage of their coach Jason Kidd. They are fresh off a beating of the GSW nemesis Memphis Grizzlies. a game in which they ground the Grizz’s offense to a halt. Mavs star Luka Doncic exploded for 37 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists in that game.

This game will be a tough one without Draymond Green who is still resting a back injury. The Dubs may also be without Klay Thompson from this matchup, who is still easing into the season after a long layoff.

Can Curry shake off the rust and keep Dallas from snatching a win in Chase Center?

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks

January 25th, 2022 | 7:00 PT

Watch: TNT | Listen: 95.7 The Game

