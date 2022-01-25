How to watch Warriors vs. Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors will tip-off their 48th game of the season against the Dallas Mavericks tonight. The game will be played at 7pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on TNT.

Golden State is coming off a close win against the Utah Jazz on Sunday, beating them with a score of 94-92. Dallas also last played on Sunday in a matchup they won against the Memphis Grizzlies, 104-91. The Warriors have lost 7 out of their last 8 games against the Mavericks dating back to the 2018-19 season. Their latest matchup was played on January 5th, 2022 in a game the Warriors lost 82-99.

The Warriors play a hot Mavs team that has won 5 out of their last 6 games. The Mavericks are 8-2 in their last 10 games which is tied for the second most wins in the league during that span. On the other hand, the Warriors’ inconsistent play to start the new calendar year has led them to a 5-5 record during that span.

When people see teams led by Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic, the first thing that comes to mind is high-powered scoring. However, in their last 10 games, Golden State and Dallas both rank in the bottom third of the league in offensive rating with the Warriors coming in at 27th while the Mavericks are 20th. The saving grace for each team has been their defenses which rank 1st and 2nd in the league during that span. The Warriors offense will be looking for ways to manufacture points especially with Klay Thompson listed as questionable after he was a late scratch for Sunday’s game with knee soreness. Jordan Poole started in his place during the last game and led the Warriors in scoring while breaking ankles in the process

JORDAN ON JORDAN CRIME pic.twitter.com/n97lOBvFTu — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) January 24, 2022

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr., Kevon Looney

Mavericks: Jalen Brunson, Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Kristaps Porzingis, Maxi Kleber

Regular Season Game #48

Who: Golden State Warriors (34 - 13) vs. Dallas Mavericks (27 - 20)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: TNT (available on fuboTV)