Warriors keep rolling in 130-92 victory over Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors are back rolling after some recent struggles. Following their 94-92 win over the Jazz on Sunday, the Dubs defeated Luke Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday in a dominant 130-92 win.

Dallas got out to an early lead behind a strong start by Kristpas Porzingis and Doncic, but Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins answered for the Warriors. They each started the game shooting 4-for-6 from the field with 9 points, combining for 18 of the Dubs first 22 points en route to a 29-20 lead at the end of the first quarter.

For the first time since his return from injury, Klay Thompson started the second quarter on the floor. The Warriors struggled early in the quarter, but Thompson found his best three-point rhythm since his return. He made 3 triples in the second quarter and was followed by a string of buckets by Jordan Poole that extended Golden State’s lead to double-digits.

Doncic picked up his third foul with 9:19 left in the first half, but more importantly than his foul trouble, Luka never found another offensive rhythm. Doncic finished with 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists but shot just 7-for-17 from the field.

The Warriors quickly built upon their 12-point halftime lead and began blowing Dallas out of the arena. Despite not getting any single standout offensive performance (at least at that point), most of the Warriors’ key players contributed. Curry recorded 18 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists. Thompson finished with 15 points and 6 assists. Jordan Poole added 17 points off the bench.

As an added bonus for Warriors fans, rookie Jonathan Kuminga had one of the best quarters of his young NBA career. While Kuminga struggled early in the flow of the game, he was an absolute force in the final quarter. Kuminga recorded a team-high 22 points on 8-for-9 shooting from the field (4-for-4 from three).

The Warriors will have one day off before hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, January 27th at 7:00 Pacific Standard Time.

