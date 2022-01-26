Preview: Warriors take on Timberwolves in primetime showdown

The Golden State Warriors are on a three-game win streak with a fresh domination over a quality Dallas Mavericks team. Now they welcome in the Minnesota Timberwolves, a team fighting for a low playoff seed in the West. The Dubs should always give thanks to the Minnesota franchise for passing over Stephen Curry in the draft (twice!) and delivering Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga in a trade.

Wiggins has a pretty decent chance of making the All-Star game in his best all around season to date, and Kuminga has a decent chance of destroying some team in the playoffs singlehandedly if he keeps balling like he did last night:

Have yourself a night then, JK pic.twitter.com/7GGPiEPdim — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 26, 2022

But the Timberwolves didn’t give away all their talent to Golden State. Sophomore Anthony Edwards is looking like a monster, coming off a game where he went crazy on the Portland Trailblazers per the Minnesota Star:

Extra attention is bound to happen more now. Edwards was in the near-unstoppable category Tuesday night in Portland, scoring 40 points in a 109-107 victory over the Trail Blazers. Everything was working for the 20-year-old, who joked he felt like “Black Jesus” when he got on the roll. “I saw the man in front of me and I saw fear in his eyes, I guess,” Edwards said. “That was all she wrote.”

BLACK JESUS?! Wow, the blasphemy. The Warriors will get a chance to attack Edwards with their number one ranked defense Thursday night.

Can you believe that the Warriors BARELY won the last GSOM “Who Ya Got” poll over the Mavs? The Dubs responded to the lack of faith by obliterating Dallas; I’m very interested to see how Dub Nation polls this time around...

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves

January 27th, 2022 | 7:00 PT

Watch: TNT, NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game