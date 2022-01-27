How to watch Warriors vs. Timberwolves

The Golden State Warriors will play against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight for their 49th game of the season. The game will be played at 7pm PT and can be watched on TNT.

The Warriors are coming off a dominant win where they beat a surging Dallas Mavericks team with a score of 130-92. The Timberwolves have won their last two games, most recently beating the Portland Trail Blazers 109-107. Golden State and Minnesota have played each other two times this season with each team winning one game. Their latest matchup was played on January 16, 2022 in a game the Warriors lost, 99-119.

The Warriors played a complete game during their last time on the court. Their defense showed why they are ranked 1st in the league while the offense found the rhythm that we saw from them in the beginning of the season. Although Stephen Curry’s stats weren’t eye popping, he orchestrated the offense to an efficient night. Klay Thompson looked like his vintage self scoring 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field while also adding in 6 assists. Kevon Looney and Andrew Wiggins were stars in their roles on the team especially on defense. The bench provided scoring punch led by Jordan Poole who is starting to find his rhythm again. Finally, in the 4th quarter, it was Warriors’ rookie Jonathan Kuminga who put the game away.

Here’s that huge Jonathan Kuminga dunk to punctuate the night for the Warriors pic.twitter.com/v6di5APlPE — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 26, 2022

Tonight’s game against the Timberwolves will be a good test for Golden State. Last season’s number one pick Anthony Edwards is fresh off of a 40 point game. The Warriors’ perimeter defense will have to prepare for his scoring ability, while their front court will have their hands full against Karl Anthony-Towns. Looney has been playing great recently, but it will be interesting to see how the Warriors small ball unit will handle the All-Star center.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr., Kevon Looney

Timberwolves: D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns

Regular Season Game #49

Who: Golden State Warriors (35 - 13) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (24 - 23)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: TNT (available on fuboTV)