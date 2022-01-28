Postgame News and Quotes: Warriors vs. Timberwolves

The Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night with a score of 124-115. With that being said, Golden State has plenty of things to be happy about with this performance. Here’s some of the highlights from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Wiggins is an All-Star

The big story coming into this game was the announcement of Andrew Wiggins as a starter for the Western Conference All-Star Team. Although many people believed that Wiggins was going to make the All-Star Team, nobody thought he was going to be announced as a starter. He responded to his doubters with a terrific shooting night scoring 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field including 5-of-8 shooting from the three-point line. Here’s what he had to say about his selection.

Andrew Wiggins on his All-Star selection pic.twitter.com/B7eK0sPxoF — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 28, 2022

The Splash Brothers are Back

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 11 threes as they finished the game scoring 52 of Golden States’ 124 points last night. With Curry going through a shooting slump and Thompson still knocking off the rust from his recovery, a performance like this goes a long way to getting the team back in an offensive rhythm. Here’s what Steve Kerr had to say about his dynamic duo:

Steve Kerr on Steph Curry: “I haven’t worried about Steph for the last month… I just know Steph Curry is one of the players in the league and he’s going to make a lot of threes.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 28, 2022

Steve Kerr: "These last two games are a really good indicator of what our team can look like with Klay back. ... These last couple of games, with our spacing and ball movement, we've gotten some really good shots." — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) January 28, 2022

Here’s what Curry had to say about playing with Thompson:

"The hardest part is trying to keep things simple."



Steph said it's great having Wiggins in the rotation with him and Klay pic.twitter.com/00X3pk62Ak — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 28, 2022

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Curry. Lost in the team’s excitement for Wiggins making the All-Star team was the selection of Curry to the team as well. He tells a story about it here:

“There was like a 30-minute delay until Draymond realized he didn’t congratulate me.”



Warriors went crazy in the team’s group chat celebrating Wiggins, but forgot about Steph pic.twitter.com/c4FcidJtoO — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 28, 2022

Recap

Overall, it was a good night to be a Warriors fan. Curry and Wiggins were named starters on the All-Star team, the Splash Brothers had a vintage performance, and the team had a solid win against Minnesota. The Warriors will look to carry this momentum when they play against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.