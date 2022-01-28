 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Postgame News and Quotes: Warriors vs. Timberwolves

See what the Warriors had to say after their win against the Timberwolves on Thursday night.

By Ricko Mendoza
Minnesota Timberwolves v Golden State Warriors Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night with a score of 124-115. With that being said, Golden State has plenty of things to be happy about with this performance. Here’s some of the highlights from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Wiggins is an All-Star

The big story coming into this game was the announcement of Andrew Wiggins as a starter for the Western Conference All-Star Team. Although many people believed that Wiggins was going to make the All-Star Team, nobody thought he was going to be announced as a starter. He responded to his doubters with a terrific shooting night scoring 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field including 5-of-8 shooting from the three-point line. Here’s what he had to say about his selection.

The Splash Brothers are Back

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 11 threes as they finished the game scoring 52 of Golden States’ 124 points last night. With Curry going through a shooting slump and Thompson still knocking off the rust from his recovery, a performance like this goes a long way to getting the team back in an offensive rhythm. Here’s what Steve Kerr had to say about his dynamic duo:

Here’s what Curry had to say about playing with Thompson:

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Curry. Lost in the team’s excitement for Wiggins making the All-Star team was the selection of Curry to the team as well. He tells a story about it here:

Recap

Overall, it was a good night to be a Warriors fan. Curry and Wiggins were named starters on the All-Star team, the Splash Brothers had a vintage performance, and the team had a solid win against Minnesota. The Warriors will look to carry this momentum when they play against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.

