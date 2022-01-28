Preview: Warriors prepare to battle Nets in Chase Center

The Golden State Warriors haven’t had a chance to get their Big 3 on the court at the same time this season other than a brief moment where Draymond Green joined Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on the court in the younger Splash Bro’s return against Cleveland. And yet the Dubs still have the second best record in the NBA.

Meanwhile their opponent Saturday, the Brooklyn Nets, haven’t had much time with their Big 3 of James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant intact. But when they did, they went berserk in a game they scored 129 points and knocked off the Indiana Pacers.

Brooklyn is currently the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference. The last time they faced the Warriors, it was in Brooklyn with Thompson and Irving out. The Warriors crushed them with righteous indignation, getting Curry MVP chants in Durant’s building.

It’s literally Oracle 2.0 at Barclays center pic.twitter.com/oNJ6FYsd1z — Solomon Hill fan acct❤️ (@CurryTakingOver) November 17, 2021

But Curry’s old rival Irving will be there to make an impact in Chase Center. He’s a phenomenal talent and he plays some of his best basketball whenever he sees these Warriors. He’ll have to do it without the former Warrior Durant, who is dealing with a lingering knee injury per Bleacher Report:

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been playing at an All-Star level this season, but he reportedly will not get to play in the actual game because of a knee injury. During TNT’s broadcast of Tuesday’s contest between the Nets and Los Angeles Lakers, Chris Haynes reported that Durant is expected to be sidelined through the All-Star Game. Durant has not played since a Jan. 15 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets

January 29th, 2022 | 5:30 PT

Watch: ABC | Listen: 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio