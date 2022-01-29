 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Warriors vs. Nets

Golden State basketball is on the way! It’s a battle of superstars whenever the Nets come to town. Will the Warriors defense be able to stop the dynamic duo of Kyrie Irving and James Harden? Come talk about the game here.

By Ricko Mendoza
Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors will play their 50th game of the season tonight in a primetime matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. The game will be played at 5:30pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on ABC.

Golden State has won five out of their last six games and is currently on a 4-game winning streak. Their most recent game was played on Thursday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves where they beat them with a score of 124-115. The Nets have lost their last three games including a Wednesday loss against the Denver Nuggets, 118-124. The Warriors and Nets last played on November 16, 2021 at Brooklyn in a matchup that resulted in a 117-99 Golden State victory.

The Warriors are starting to get back in a rhythm after beating Minnesota to extend their winning streak. The offense was clicking as the Splash Brothers put on a vintage performance combining for 11 made threes in the game. First time All-Star Andrew Wiggins proved his doubters wrong again by chipping in 19 points with an efficient 5-of-8 shooting from three.

Although the Warriors offense has been hit or miss during this homestand, the defense has been the team’s driving force. They must live up to that top-ranked defensive reputation against the Nets’ high-powered offense that ranks 2nd in offensive rating in the last 10 games. Brooklyn will be without Kevin Durant, but the dynamic duo of Kyrie Irving and James Harden is a danger to combust at any moment.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr., Kevon Looney

Nets: Patty Mills, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Kessler Edwards, Day’Ron Sharpe.

Regular Season Game #50

Who: Golden State Warriors (36 - 13) vs. Brooklyn Nets (29 - 19)

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ABC (available on fuboTV)

