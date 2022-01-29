How to watch Warriors vs. Nets

The Golden State Warriors will play their 50th game of the season tonight in a primetime matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. The game will be played at 5:30pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on ABC.

Golden State has won five out of their last six games and is currently on a 4-game winning streak. Their most recent game was played on Thursday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves where they beat them with a score of 124-115. The Nets have lost their last three games including a Wednesday loss against the Denver Nuggets, 118-124. The Warriors and Nets last played on November 16, 2021 at Brooklyn in a matchup that resulted in a 117-99 Golden State victory.

The Warriors are starting to get back in a rhythm after beating Minnesota to extend their winning streak. The offense was clicking as the Splash Brothers put on a vintage performance combining for 11 made threes in the game. First time All-Star Andrew Wiggins proved his doubters wrong again by chipping in 19 points with an efficient 5-of-8 shooting from three.

Although the Warriors offense has been hit or miss during this homestand, the defense has been the team’s driving force. They must live up to that top-ranked defensive reputation against the Nets’ high-powered offense that ranks 2nd in offensive rating in the last 10 games. Brooklyn will be without Kevin Durant, but the dynamic duo of Kyrie Irving and James Harden is a danger to combust at any moment.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr., Kevon Looney

Nets: Patty Mills, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Kessler Edwards, Day’Ron Sharpe.

Regular Season Game #50

Who: Golden State Warriors (36 - 13) vs. Brooklyn Nets (29 - 19)

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ABC (available on fuboTV)