How to watch Warriors vs. Heat

The Golden State Warriors will tip-off against the Miami Heat tonight for their 36th game of the season. The game will be played at 7pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBA TV.

Golden State started 2022 off right with a big win against the Utah Jazz on Saturday – beating them with a score of 123-116. Miami will play their second game of a back-to-back after the Sacramento Kings ended their five-game win streak by beating them 115-113. The Warriors and Heat played each other twice last season with each team winning one game. They last played on April 1, 2021 in a game that the Warriors lost, 109-116.

Golden State has been down active players due to health and safety protocols for the past couple of weeks, but the good news is that Draymond Green and Damion Lee are eligible to return tonight. This means that all five Warriors players who were on COVID-19 protocols have officially returned with James Wiseman the only player remaining in protocols.

Green’s return will be huge tonight for Golden State as he is the captain of the defense. The Warriors were able to get by without him for a few games, but they will need him in the long-term as he is a big reason why they have the number-one ranked defense in the NBA. Look for Golden State to rely on Green‘s ability to blow up plays defensively as they face off against a Heat team that ranks 8th in offensive rating and 4th in the Eastern Conference standings.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Heat: Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Omer Yurtseven

Regular Season Game #36

Who: Golden State Warriors (28 - 7) vs. Miami Heat (23 - 14)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBA TV (available on fuboTV)