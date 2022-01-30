 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Preview: Warriors hit the road to face Rockets in Houston

Can Golden State keep their good mojo as they leave the friendly confines of Chase Center?

By Daniel Hardee
Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

If I had told you in August that 50 games into the 2021-2022 season the Golden State Warriors would be sitting on a 37-13 record without ever having a single second of their ideal depth chart available, you’d probably tell me to stop being a drunken homer.

And yet here we are, wrapping up January and heading towards a much-needed All-Star break with the Warriors holding the second best record in the NBA. The Dubs are 24-4 at home this season, and their recent homestand without Draymond Green went about as well as one could hope as they won 6 outta 7.

But the season ain’t over yet, and they get back on the road against the Houston Rockets. Houston has lost three straight, including a loss to the Dubs on Stephen Curry’s first buzzer beater ever.

If Golden State wants to get their road trip started right, they’ll need to go into Houston with the Splash Bros and get a W.

They’ve done that before baahhahaahaha!

Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets

January 31st, 2022 | 5:00 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

