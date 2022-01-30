Preview: Warriors hit the road to face Rockets in Houston

If I had told you in August that 50 games into the 2021-2022 season the Golden State Warriors would be sitting on a 37-13 record without ever having a single second of their ideal depth chart available, you’d probably tell me to stop being a drunken homer.

And yet here we are, wrapping up January and heading towards a much-needed All-Star break with the Warriors holding the second best record in the NBA. The Dubs are 24-4 at home this season, and their recent homestand without Draymond Green went about as well as one could hope as they won 6 outta 7.

Laborious but successful seven-game homestand for the Warriors: 6-1 record. Only loss was to a Pacers team without its starters. Steph Curry struggled to find his shot. No Draymond Green. Klay Thompson gaining a rhythm. Depth/defense continues to show. Great week for Wiggins. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 30, 2022

But the season ain’t over yet, and they get back on the road against the Houston Rockets. Houston has lost three straight, including a loss to the Dubs on Stephen Curry’s first buzzer beater ever.

If Golden State wants to get their road trip started right, they’ll need to go into Houston with the Splash Bros and get a W.

They’ve done that before baahhahaahaha!

Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets

January 31st, 2022 | 5:00 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game