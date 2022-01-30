Preview: Warriors hit the road to face Rockets in Houston

If I had told you in August that 50 games into the 2021-2022 season the Golden State Warriors would be sitting on a 37-13 record without ever having a single second of their ideal depth chart available, you’d probably tell me to stop being a drunken homer.
And yet here we are, wrapping up January and heading towards a much-needed All-Star break with the Warriors holding the second best record in the NBA. The Dubs are 24-4 at home this season, and their recent homestand without Draymond Green went about as well as one could hope as they won 6 outta 7.
Laborious but successful seven-game homestand for the Warriors: 6-1 record. Only loss was to a Pacers team without its starters. Steph Curry struggled to find his shot. No Draymond Green. Klay Thompson gaining a rhythm. Depth/defense continues to show. Great week for Wiggins.— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 30, 2022
But the season ain’t over yet, and they get back on the road against the Houston Rockets. Houston has lost three straight, including a loss to the Dubs on Stephen Curry’s first buzzer beater ever.
STEPHEN CURRY CALLS GAME— NBA (@NBA) January 22, 2022
If Golden State wants to get their road trip started right, they’ll need to go into Houston with the Splash Bros and get a W.
They’ve done that before baahhahaahaha!
Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets
January 31st, 2022 | 5:00 PT
Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game
