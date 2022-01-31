How to watch Warriors at Rockets

The Golden State Warriors have officially passed 50 games on the season. They will play their 51st game tonight against the Houston Rockets at 5pm PT in Houston. The game can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State looks to extend their 5-game winning streak after beating the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night by a score of 110-106. Houston last played on Friday night in a 110-125 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers and extended their losing streak to 3 games. Golden State’s most recent game against Houston was played on January 21, 2022 and resulted in a 105-103 Warriors victory.

Golden State ended their homestand on a high note with a close win against the Nets. “Strength in Numbers” was the key as Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson struggled to find their shot for most of the game. Andrew Wiggins led the team with 24 points and the Warriors bench added just enough offense until the 4th quarter where the Splash Brothers finally came alive to put the game away.

The Warriors will now travel on the road to play a Rockets team that they have beat 5 times in a row. In the last 10 games, Golden State has the 4th best net rating in the league while Houston ranks last in net rating during that span. The Rockets are a young, fast-paced team that ranks 1st in the league in turnover percentage. Look for the Warriors top-ranked defense to take advantage of the Rockets’ tendency to turn the ball over as they try to put the game away early in preparation for this road back-to-back.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr., Kevon Looney

Rockets: Eric Gordon, Jalen Green, Garrison Mathews, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood

Regular Season Game #51

Who: Golden State Warriors (37 - 13) at Houston Rockets (14 - 35)

When: 5:00 p.m. PT

Where: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)