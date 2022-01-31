Moses Moody to start vs. Rockets

Moses Moody has a mere 190 minutes of NBA playing time to his name, but on Monday night the Golden State Warriors will give him his second career start when they visit the Houston Rockets.

The Warriors rookie has only appeared in two of the team’s last 10 games, exclusively playing garbage time minutes in blowout wins. He’s been mostly spending time in the G League with the Santa Cruz Warriors where is numbers have been sensational: 27.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game, while shooting 57.8% on twos and 37.5% on threes.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that the decision to start Moody — who will take Otto Porter Jr.’s spot in the lineup as Porter is missing the game due to injury — was due to the No. 14 pick’s strong performance with Santa Cruz.

With Otto Port Jr. out tonight, Moses Moody will start. This is a reward for his strong play in the G League. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) January 31, 2022

Moody has looked decently comfortable in his sporadic NBA minutes, but has struggled mightily with his three-point shot, which was assumed to be the most NBA-ready part of his game. He’s shooting just 5-for-34 from distance so far this year, though it’s admittedly hard to keep your jump shot ready when you’re riding the pine.