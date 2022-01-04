Preview: Warriors face Mavericks on Dirk’s jersey retirement night

The Golden State Warriors have some good momentum to start off the New Year. They started off with a big time road win against the Utah Jazz, and then followed that up with an entertaining home win over the Miami Heat. They also got some great news regarding the health of their star guard Klay Thompson, who reportedly could be back as early as Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

There’s optimism Golden Warriors guard Klay Thompson will make his return vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, sources tell ESPN. A final decision is expected once the Warriors return from a two-game trip on Friday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 3, 2022

But Sunday isn’t here just yet, which means the Warriors will have to head back into basketball battle with the guys that have got them to an NBA best record this season. Next up on the schedule is a tricky matchup with the Dallas Mavericks in Texas. They have a 19-18 record, one of only two teams in the Southwest Division with a winning record.

Golden State superstar Stephen Curry has had some rough shooting games recently which has raised some eyebrows on social media, including a 3-of-17 shooting performance last night. But the Dubs are still winning and he’s still an MVP candidate thanks to his overall impact on the game.

What's crazy about Steph Curry's month long "slump" is that his game log still looks like this and the Warriors are still getting wins. Calm down folks. pic.twitter.com/JcxmDxPUwq — Jack Hubert (@JackHubertSucks) January 4, 2022

No Stephen Curry shooting slump can ever be bad enough for him to be a negative. He still must be guarded 30 feet from bucket, which always makes him a plus. — Matt Steinmetz (@SteinmetzNBA) January 4, 2022

I’m critical of Steph and believe that the best way for him to be motivated and play well is to be doubted, but man the way many fans (including dubs fans) have been talking about Curry you’d swear he’s having an awful season. The numbers don’t back that up. https://t.co/VKiYpVBOvk — rmfr (@precisism) January 5, 2022

I wouldn’t doubt Unanimous, especially ahead of a matchup against one of his disciples Luka Doncic.

The Mavs game against the Dubs will be extra emotional for the Dallas faithful as they will be honoring Dirk Nowitzki with a jersey retirement. Per WFAA:

NBA commissioner Adam Silver is expected to be in attendance, along with more easily anticipated guests such as head coach Jason Kidd and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. Nowitzki played 1,522 games with the Mavs, and he is the only player in NBA history to spend 21 seasons with the same team. He ended his career as the team’s all-time leader in most statistical categories, and also was a 14-time NBA All-Star selection.

Golden State Warriors @ Dallas Mavericks

January 5th, 2022 | 4:30 PT

Watch: ESPN, NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game