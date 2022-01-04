Some Klay Thompson highlights to sate your hunger

Klay Thompson is almost back. According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Golden State Warriors lovable five-time All-Star shooting guard could return as early as Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Whether then or next week, Thompson’s return will see him play in his first NBA game in about two years and seven months. And I think I speak for all of us when I say it cannot come soon enough.

So I made a decision: what better way to get ready for Klay’s return than to watch some of his greatest hits?

Let’s run the film and dream of Klay and Steph Curry once again filling the wings, with Draymond Green whipping them passes. Maybe salivate as we imagine a closing lineup of those three alongside Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole.

First, his NBA record-setting 37-point quarter:

Now we move to his remarkable 60-point game ... which he accomplished in just 29 minutes.

And his unforgettable Game 6 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Yep, I’m ready for some Klay in my life.