How to watch Warriors at Mavericks

The 37th game of the season will soon be underway as the Golden State Warriors take on the Dallas Mavericks. The game will be played at 4:30pm PT in Dallas and can be seen on ESPN.

The Warriors travel on the road for a two-game road trip after beating the Miami Heat on Monday with a score of 115-108. Meanwhile, the Mavericks extended their winning streak to three games after a 103-89 home victory against the Denver Nuggets. Dating back to the 2019-2020 season, Golden State has lost five out of the last six matchups against Dallas. Their most recent game against each other was played on April 27, 2021 in a game the Warriors lost, 103-133.

Golden State still holds the best record in the NBA by half a game over the Phoenix Suns. The great thing about this team is that they can win in a multitude of ways. Stephen Curry struggled in their last game against the Heat, shooting 3-of-17 for 9 points, however the Warriors still found a way to win. Draymond Green was a defensive menace, while offensive outbursts from several players, including Jordan Poole who chipped in a game-high 32 points, showed that this team is more than capable of winning during a Curry off-night. Look for Golden State to carry this momentum against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks who sneakily hold a top 5 defensive rating over the past month according to NBA.com.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Mavericks: Jalen Brunson, Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell, Maxi Kleber

Regular Season Game #37

Who: Golden State Warriors (29 - 7) at Dallas Mavericks (19 - 18)

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

TV: ESPN (available on fuboTV)