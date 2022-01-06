Preview: No Curry or Green as Warriors visit Pelicans

The Golden State Warriors stumbled in Dallas last night in a loss to the Mavericks, but there’s no time for them to mourn that loss as they have another chance for victory today in the Big Easy. They keep their road trip going in a contest versus the beleaguered New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pellies have a record of 13-25 and so far appear on track to head to another lottery appearance. That’s due in major part to their recent lottery pick Zion Williamson playing zero games this season due to injury.

Story: Zion Williamson will continue his rehab away from the team. Per @wojespn, Zion is in Portland, Ore. to continue there. https://t.co/cA17OcvKBe — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) January 5, 2022

In his absence they’ve been led by the scoring of Brandon Ingram. He’s averaging 22 points per game, 6 rebounds, and just under 5 assists. The Pelicans tend to go as he goes, per our blog buddy The Bird Writes:

Let’s hope B.I. finds his rhythm post-injury quickly. When he’s icy cold, it’s a bad omen. In the six games he’s failed to eclipse a 30% field goal percentage this season, the Pelicans are winless at 0-6. Conversely, the team is 12-11 when he’s bettered 35%.

The Dubs will have to deal a limited roster today, even more so than usual. We know they haven’t had Klay Thompson but today the Warriors will be without their Big 3 and subersub Juan Toscano-Anderson, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic,

Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Juan Toscano-Anderson are out tonight in New Orleans. Quad for Curry, left hip for Green, left ankle for JTA. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 6, 2022

Golden State Warriors @ New Orleans Pelicans

January 6th, 2022 | 5:00 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game