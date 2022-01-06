Curry, Green, and Toscano-Anderson all out for tonight’s game against the Pelicans

The Golden State Warriors suffered a tough 82-99 loss against the Dallas Mavericks last night. The bad news kept coming today as it was announced that Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Juan Toscano-Anderson will be out for tonight’s game according to a tweet by The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Juan Toscano-Anderson are out tonight in New Orleans. Quad for Curry, left hip for Green, left ankle for JTA. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 6, 2022

Curry bumped his knee into a Dallas defender during last night’s matchup. He was noticeably fighting through it for portions of the game but was still able to play until the end.

Steph Curry getting his left knee checked out by Rick Celebrini during the last timeout. He banged it pretty hard. pic.twitter.com/f9Swf9hnUs — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 6, 2022

Curry has been in a shooting slump recently, so some extra rest may help him reset and get back on track. He’s played in 35 of the Warriors 37 games this season while averaging 34.7 minutes per game.

As for the others, Green will be out once again after recently missing two games while he was in health and safety protocols. Toscano-Anderson will miss his first game due to injury this season. He has provided the Warriors with good depth and energy whenever they needed it off the bench. The good news is that Otto Porter Jr. should be back after resting last night’s game.

Considering that tonight’s matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans is the second night of a road back-to-back, it makes sense that the Warriors would be extra cautious with their star players. Because the injuries don’t seem too serious, look for Steph and Draymond to return to the lineup for Sunday’s home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers – a game which should feature the prominent return of another Warriors great, Klay Thompson.