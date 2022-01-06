How to watch Warriors at Pelicans

The Golden State Warriors will play against the New Orleans Pelicans tonight for their 38th game of the season. The game will be played at 5pm PT in New Orleans and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State is playing in the second night of a road back-to-back after losing to the Dallas Mavericks last night with a final score of 82-99. New Orleans is on a three-game losing streak after Tuesday night’s 110-123 loss against the Phoenix Suns. The Warriors and Pelicans last played on November 5th, 2021 in a game that resulted in a 126-85 Golden State victory.

The Warriors had a rough game last night filled with mistakes uncharacteristic of the best team in the NBA. Stephen Curry had an off-night for the second game in a row finishing with 14 points going 5-24 from the field and 1-9 from the three-point line. The Warriors were able to survive previous Curry off-nights through contributions from the rest of the roster. However, against the Mavericks, Golden State struggled as a whole as they went 5-28 from the three-point line which led to their lowest scoring output of the season at 82 points.

The Warriors also announced that Curry, Draymond Green, and Juan Toscano-Anderson will not be playing tonight’s game. Considering all three got banged up against Dallas, it makes sense to give them rest for this second night of a back-to-back. Look for the rest of the team to pick up the slack against a struggling Pelicans team tonight.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr., Kevon Looney

Pelicans: Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas

Regular Season Game #38

Who: Golden State Warriors (29 - 8) at New Orleans Pelicans (13 - 25)

When: 5:00 p.m. PT

Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)