Warriors assign Moses Moody in time for a big 31-point game with Santa Cruz

According to a press release by the team on Friday, the Golden State Warriors have assigned rookie Moses Moody to the Santa Cruz Warriors, their G-League affiliate. Moody, who the Warriors drafted with the 14th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has gone back and forth between the Dubs roster and their G-League affiliate while the team tries to maximize developing their young players while competing for a title.

Moody is coming off arguably his best performance in an NBA game of his young professional career. While the Warriors lost a disappointing 101-96 game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, Moody recorded 10 points, 5 rebounds, and recorded a +4 plus/minus. On the season. Moody has appeared in 24 games with the Warriors, averaging 2.1 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 0.3 assists in 7.0 minutes per game. In the G-League, Moody has averaged 20.6 points per game across seven games.

Moody was assigned in time to appear in Thursday’s 127-123 Santa Cruz victory over the Oklahoma City Blue. Moody finished a game-high +19 in 39 minutes player with 31 points and 7 rebounds. Moody will surely be readded to the Dubs roster shortly, but Santa Cruz will play the Memphis Hustle on Monday, January 10th.