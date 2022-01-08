Klay Thompson will officially return vs. Cavaliers

It’s been a long wait for Golden State Warriors’ fans. 941 days to be exact, but the wait is finally over. On Saturday, the team officially confirmed that Klay Thompson will be available to play on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Five-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA champion Klay Thompson will be available to play in tomorrow night’s game vs. Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/7c9NVBcTnK — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) January 8, 2022

The three-time champion has been sidelined for the past two and a half seasons after suffering two of the most devasting leg injuries in consecutive years — a torn ACL and a ruptured Achilles. It has been a long and grueling journey for Thompson, but all that hard work will finally pay off as his return to the court is officially here. Check out this clip from ESPN’s Malika Andrews that details Klay’s journey narrated by fellow splash brother, Stephen Curry.

With Klay Thompson’s return quickly approaching, Steph Curry, in his own words, on his Splash Brother: pic.twitter.com/9ij5qDEUX8 — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) January 6, 2022

Thompson will return to a Warriors team that trails the Phoenix Suns by one game for the best record in the NBA. Golden State has been in a slump recently after losing consecutive games for the first time all season on Thursday. Thompson’s return just may be the spark that the team needs to bring them back to their championship contending form.

It is going to be an emotional game on Sunday, but regardless of the result, Klay is back and his return to the basketball court is a win for Warriors fans and NBA fans everywhere.