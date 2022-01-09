How to watch Warriors vs. Cavaliers

The 39th game of the season is set to tip off as the Golden State Warriors play against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game will be played at 5:30pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBA TV.

There are several storylines for tonight’s matchup featuring the 2nd seed in the West and the 6th seed in the East. Golden State and Cleveland had one of the most iconic NBA Finals rivalries in recent history. The Warriors hold a losing streak for the first time this season, while MVP candidate Stephen Curry struggles with a shooting slump. Evan Mobley is a defensive menace for the Cavs and a young rising star in the league. All these storylines, yet there is only one that truly matters for tonight’s game: The world finally gets to see Klay Thompson play basketball again! Because of that, here are my Top 3 Klay Thompson Memories to honor the return of one of the deadliest 3-point shooters to ever play the game.

Top 3 Klay Thompson Memories:

3. Klay makes two free throws with a torn ACL

Klay Thompson has the ultimate warrior spirit



After tearing his ACL in the 2019 Finals, Klay came back out to drain two free throws pic.twitter.com/pg2erVywgs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 19, 2020

It’s only fitting to take this back to when this whole situation started. In a must win Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, Klay tears his ACL after a fast break dunk attempt late in the third quarter. Klay is helped to the locker room but comes back to shoot free throws after hearing he would have to miss the entire game if he doesn’t take them. The mental toughness to not only walk but to shoot and make two free throws after tearing an ACL shows that the mental part of Klay’s game is on a different level.

2. Klay signs a toaster

Klay Thompson was HYPED to sign a fan’s toaster. ( : rdollaz/Reddit) pic.twitter.com/nmNsQgwjA7 — Out of Bounds (@SI_outofbounds) March 14, 2017

Klay off the court may be as good if not better than him on the court. There are many different off the court moments to put here but this one will always be my favorite. These random situations that he always finds himself in is part of his charm and makes him impossible to hate.

1. Klay scores 37 Points in a quarter

Have a 3rd quarter, Klay Thompson. Thompson scores 37 of the Warriors 41 points in the 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/9jzWF2gUZT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 24, 2015

On January 23, 2015, Klay was an offensive weapon designed to obliterate any chance of the opposing team winning. He single-handedly puts a tie game against the Sacramento Kings out of reach by exploding for 37 points in just one quarter. Nobody gets hotter shooting from three than Klay Thompson and that’s saying something considering his teammate and fellow splash brother is the best three-point shooter in NBA history.

What are your favorite Klay Thompson memories? Share it down below. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. Welcome back Klay and GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Cavaliers: Darius Garland, Cedi Osman, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Regular Season Game #39

Who: Golden State Warriors (29 - 9) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (22 - 17)

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBA TV (available on fuboTV)