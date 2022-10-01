How to watch Warriors vs. Wizards

The Golden State Warriors will once again tip off against the Washington Wizards in a special preseason matchup played live from Tokyo, Japan. The game will be shown at 10:00pm PT and can be watched on NBA TV.

This will be the second preseason game for the Warriors after they beat the Wizards on Friday, 96-87. The Warriors played their usual starters minus Klay Thompson, who was held out as a precaution from the team’s medical staff due to his previous injuries. Although Thompson wanted to play for the fans in Japan, he was still able to put on a show for them during a partner three-point contest with Stephen Curry.

Just sit back, relax, and watch Team Splash Bros do what they do best ☔️#NBAJapanGames Fan Fest on the NBA App: https://t.co/9FZmlZa3Tz pic.twitter.com/w4b1mPXqWY — NBA (@NBA) October 1, 2022

Because it was preseason, no Warriors’ starter played over 20 minutes in Friday’s game as most minutes were given to the team’s younger players. Among them was third year center James Wiseman who showcased his talent and potential by leading both teams with 20 points, nine rebounds, and one assist in 24 minutes of playing time.

Look for more of the same in this one with a bigger emphasis on the team’s younger players as they will be taking on more responsibility for the upcoming season.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Wizards: Monte Morris, Bradley Beal, Rui Hachimura, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis

Preseason Game #2

Who: Golden State Warriors (1 - 0) vs. Washington Wizards (0 - 1)

When: 10:00 p.m. PT

Where: Saitama Super Arena, Tokyo, Japan

TV: NBA TV (available on fuboTV)