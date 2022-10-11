How to watch Warriors vs. Trail Blazers

The fourth preseason game is about to tip-off for the Golden State Warriors as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers. The game will be played at 7:00pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors are 2-1 thus far in the preseason, winning their first two game but losing their latest matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, 124-121, on Sunday night. Meanwhile, the Blazers have yet to win a game during the preseason, losing to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday by a score of 126-94.

Despite Sunday’s loss, the Warriors played a solid game. Offensively, Jordan Poole was the story as he finished the game with 25 points, six assist, and four rebounds in 23 minutes of play. He showcased his dynamic ball-handling skills highlighted by this nifty in-and-out dribble to a behind-the-back floater that even got the attention of a certain former Warrior.

Who thinks to do some shit like this #boynice https://t.co/9V6pAGqQ4m — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 10, 2022

Defensively, the team struggled to contain Lakers’ big man Anthony Davis who scored 28 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the field in 21 minutes of action. This is where the absence of Draymond Green lingers as he continues his leave from the team following last week’s practice incident.

With just one more week before the start of the regular season, look for the Warriors to ramp things up as they continue to prepare for opening night.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Donte DiVincenzo, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, JaMychal Green, and James Wiseman

Blazers: Keon Johnson, Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic

Preseason Game #4

Who: Golden State Warriors (2 - 1) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (0 - 3)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)