Warriors to rest starters vs. Blazers

The Golden State Warriors are about to begin their penultimate game of the preseason, a home showcase against the Portland Trail Blazers.

But you won’t see any starters on the court for the Dubs.

Shortly before the start of the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr announced that starters Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney would not be playing. Neither would Jordan Poole, who will presumably slide into the starting lineup if Draymond Green misses any time with a suspension (or anytime that someone other than Looney has to miss a game). And that’s in addition to Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala, who have yet to make their preseason debuts as they continue to work their way into game shape.

With all those players resting — and Green away from the team — the Dubs starting lineup on Tuesday will be comprised entirely of bench players who are expected to have big roles this season.

Warriors starters tonight vs Blazers



Donte DiVincenzo

Moses Moody

Jonathan Kuminga

JaMychal Green

James Wiseman — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 12, 2022

Should be fun to watch!

This is par for the course for Kerr. He always rests the starters for at least one preseason game to limit wear and tear, and the second-to-last game is a great place to do it. That way it provides some rest near the start of the season, but allows everyone to have a final tune-up game closer to the season-opener.

Kerr also revealed that he will discuss Green’s timeline after the game, so stay tuned to find out what’s going on there.

Draymond Green remains away from the Warriors tonight. Steve Kerr declined to give an updated timeline on Draymond’s return, but said he’d discuss it postgame. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 12, 2022

Enjoy the Donte DiVincenzo and James Wiseman pick and rolls tonight, friends!