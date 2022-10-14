How to watch Warriors vs. Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors will play their fifth and final preseason game of the season against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. The game will be played at 7pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on ESPN 2 and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State has a record of 3-1 during the preseason – with their latest game resulting in 131-98 win against the Portland Trail Blazers. Denver brought their preseason record to 2-2 after beating the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night by a score of 126-115.

The Warriors opted to sit their starters during their previous preseason game in which the young core thrived — dominating a Trail Blazers team that played most of their starters.

Going into Friday night’s game, the big story is the return of Draymond Green and Klay Thompson to the starting lineup. Head coach Steve Kerr announced the pair would return for the team’s final preseason game which should clear the way for them to start on opening night next Tuesday.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Nuggets: Bruce Brown Jr., Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

Preseason Game #5

Who: Golden State Warriors (3 - 1) vs. Denver Nuggets (2 - 2)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ESPN 2 and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)