Shortly after losing to the Denver Nuggets in their preseason finale, the Golden State Warriors made their roster official. With nothing standing between them and Tuesday’s season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Warriors filled their two vacant two-way spots, signing Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb.

To tie the bows on the roster, Pat Spencer and Jerome Robinson were waived.

The Warriors plan to give their vacant two-way roster spots to Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb, per sources. They are waiving Pat Spencer and Jerome Robinson. Their 15th roster spot will remain vacant entering season. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 15, 2022

Jerome and Lamb took the spots that were created when the Warriors waived Lester Quiñones and Quinndary Weatherspoon a few days ago. Jerome, who was a late addition to camp after the team waived Mac McClung, has shown some strong passing chops, while Lamb — a late addition who has a troubling allegation in his past — showed the ability to stretch the floor as a big.

Jerome, who was the No. 24 overall pick in the 2019 draft (taken four spots ahead of Jordan Poole) has appeared in 112 NBA games with the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder over the last three years. He has per 36 minutes averages of 14.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.1 assists, while shooting 34.4% on threes and having a 51.6% true-shooting percentage.

Lamb, who is not related to NBA guard Jeremy Lamb, when undrafted in 2020, and has appeared in 26 career games for the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. He has per 36 averages of 11.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, and has shot 31.5% from three-point range, with a 51.5% true-shooting percentage.

Neither player will be expected to play meaningful minutes. They’re break-glass-in-case-of-emergency options, and, as happened with Jeff Dowtin a year ago, there’s a decent chance they’ll be gone before long.

With the two-ways settled, the Warriors roster for opening night is complete. They’ll enter the season with one open roster spot.

Here’s who made the cut:

Starters:

Steph Curry

Draymond Green

Kevon Looney

Klay Thompson

Andrew Wiggins

Bench:

Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Donte DiVincenzo

JaMychal Green

Andre Iguodala

Jonathan Kuminga

Moses Moody

Jordan Poole

Ryan Rollins

James Wiseman

Two-ways:

Ty Jerome

Anthony Lamb