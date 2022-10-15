The news just keeps coming for the Golden State Warriors. On Saturday afternoon it was reported that wing Andrew Wiggins, fresh off his first All-Star appearance, signed a four-year, $109 million extension with the team.

News of the extension was first reported by Spotrac’s Keith Smith, with the financial details coming from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Kendra Andrews.

Reporting with @Kendra_Andrews: Golden State Warriors All-Star Andrew Wiggins has agreed to a four-year, $109 million extension, his agents Drew Morrison and Steven Heumann of CAA Sports tell ESPN. Wiggins is now tied to the Warriors for five-years, $143 million. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 15, 2022

Wojnarowski also reported that the deal includes a player option for the final year of Wiggins’ deal.

The news comes just hours after Jordan Poole agreed to a four-year, $123 million extension with incentives that could push the deal to $140 million.

The deal comes after a career year for Wiggins, in which he averaged 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game, shot 39.3% from downtown, was named an All-Star starter, and won a championship for the first time in his career. He especially stood out in the playoffs, when his defense against Luka Dončić in the Western Conference Finals, and against Jayson Tatum in the NBA Finals, was a game changer for the Dubs.

The general consensus seems to be that this leaves Draymond Green as the odd man out, but that might not be the case. Green can still opt into the final year of his deal, which would put the Warriors at a fiscal figure that Joe Lacob has made clear he won’t touch.

After Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins extensions, the projected salary and luxury tax for the Golden State Warriors in the 2023-2024 season, per @BobbyMarks42: $483 million. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 15, 2022

Both Poole and Wiggins will be eligible to be traded next offseason and, if they repeat the seasons they just had, their contracts will be very easy to trade. If the Warriors do, indeed, decide that they need to shed a contract for 2023-24, it will be easy to make it happen, while also getting something in return.

But that’s a matter for a different day. Today we celebrate that Wiggins and Poole, fresh off spectacular seasons, are getting the massive paydays that they both deserve.