Warriors extend Andrew Wiggins for four years, $109 million

It’s a big day in Warriors land.

By Brady Klopfer
Andrew Wiggins holding a trophy over his head at the championship parade

The news just keeps coming for the Golden State Warriors. On Saturday afternoon it was reported that wing Andrew Wiggins, fresh off his first All-Star appearance, signed a four-year, $109 million extension with the team.

News of the extension was first reported by Spotrac’s Keith Smith, with the financial details coming from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Kendra Andrews.

Wojnarowski also reported that the deal includes a player option for the final year of Wiggins’ deal.

The news comes just hours after Jordan Poole agreed to a four-year, $123 million extension with incentives that could push the deal to $140 million.

The deal comes after a career year for Wiggins, in which he averaged 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game, shot 39.3% from downtown, was named an All-Star starter, and won a championship for the first time in his career. He especially stood out in the playoffs, when his defense against Luka Dončić in the Western Conference Finals, and against Jayson Tatum in the NBA Finals, was a game changer for the Dubs.

The general consensus seems to be that this leaves Draymond Green as the odd man out, but that might not be the case. Green can still opt into the final year of his deal, which would put the Warriors at a fiscal figure that Joe Lacob has made clear he won’t touch.

Both Poole and Wiggins will be eligible to be traded next offseason and, if they repeat the seasons they just had, their contracts will be very easy to trade. If the Warriors do, indeed, decide that they need to shed a contract for 2023-24, it will be easy to make it happen, while also getting something in return.

But that’s a matter for a different day. Today we celebrate that Wiggins and Poole, fresh off spectacular seasons, are getting the massive paydays that they both deserve.

