Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors made headlines over the weekend after announcing major contract extensions for two of their core players of the future: Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins.

Poole agreed to a four-year, $123 million extension that could be worth a total of $140 million dollars through added incentives. The deal was announced on Saturday — less than two days before Monday’s deadline for players of the 2019 NBA draft class to sign an extension with their team.

However, the Warriors big money spending did not stop there as later that day, it was announced that Wiggins agreed to a four-year, $109 million dollar extension. Since arriving in Golden State via the trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves back in 2020, Wiggins has experienced a career renaissance – growing into one of the league’s premier two-way wings.

Both of these moves effectively put an end to any speculation of either Poole or Wiggins leaving the team. They have now cemented themselves as key building blocks on this Warriors roster for years to come and will finally get what they deserve after last season’s championship run.

“WE BOUT TO GET A BAG”



[via Jordan_Poole/IG] pic.twitter.com/bbSB2YrMIk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 17, 2022

Here are the rest of today’s stories:

In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:

Other Warriors News: