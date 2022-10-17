Good Morning Dub Nation,
The Golden State Warriors made headlines over the weekend after announcing major contract extensions for two of their core players of the future: Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins.
Poole agreed to a four-year, $123 million extension that could be worth a total of $140 million dollars through added incentives. The deal was announced on Saturday — less than two days before Monday’s deadline for players of the 2019 NBA draft class to sign an extension with their team.
However, the Warriors big money spending did not stop there as later that day, it was announced that Wiggins agreed to a four-year, $109 million dollar extension. Since arriving in Golden State via the trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves back in 2020, Wiggins has experienced a career renaissance – growing into one of the league’s premier two-way wings.
Both of these moves effectively put an end to any speculation of either Poole or Wiggins leaving the team. They have now cemented themselves as key building blocks on this Warriors roster for years to come and will finally get what they deserve after last season’s championship run.
“WE BOUT TO GET A BAG”— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 17, 2022
[via Jordan_Poole/IG] pic.twitter.com/bbSB2YrMIk
Here are the rest of today’s stories:
In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:
- Here’s our recap of Friday’s preseason finale against the Denver Nuggets.
- Joe Viray details how a Jonathan Kuminga-James Wiseman pairing could be successful for the Warriors this upcoming season.
- Things seem to be going just fine for the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of Tuesday night’s opener against the Warriors.
- Warriors sign Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb to two-way contracts to start the season.
Other Warriors News:
- ESPN’s Bobby Marks breaks down the cap ramifications of the Poole and Wiggins signings for this season and beyond.
- GM Bob Myers discusses how he plans to deal with the team’s cap moving forward.
- Former Warrior Kevin Durant weighs in on the Green-Poole incident.
- ESPN released league pass rankings which has the Warriors listed at No. 2 for “must-watch” teams of the season.
NBA News:
- NBA Legend Dikembe Mutombo underwent treatment after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.
- Bleacher Report lists every team’s top breakout candidate for the season.
- Projected first overall pick for next year’s NBA draft, Victor Wembanyama, continues to impress with 24 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks in first game back in France.
Loading comments...