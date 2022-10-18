Good Morning Dub Nation,

It’s been a roller coaster of an offseason for the Golden State Warriors — especially as of late — but the team is finally ready to put it all behind them as they get set to defend their NBA title. It all begins tonight as the regular season officially gets underway with an opening night, home matchup against Golden State’s southern California rivals – the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors come into this game with the confidence and the swagger still emanating from last season’s championship run. That’s expected to reach its highest levels on Tuesday night as the team and the Chase Center crowd celebrates their title during the Ring Night festivities before the game.

Meanwhile, looking to spoil Ring Night for the Dubs is a Lakers team that, once again, underwent massive changes after firing head coach Frank Vogel following just three seasons with the organization. Former assistant coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, Darvin Ham, now leads the Lakers and their star-powered roster headlined by the talents of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The first matchup sounds like a fun one, but no matter the results, the most important thing is that Warriors basketball is finally back so let’s make it another great season Dub Nation!

