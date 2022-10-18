How to watch Warriors vs. Lakers

The Golden State Warriors will tip-off the regular season by play against the Los Angeles Lakers for tonight’s home opener. The game will be played at 7pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on TNT.

The Warriors go into this season as defending champions after beating the Boston Celtics during last season’s NBA Finals. They will celebrate their postseason run as they receive their championship rings during tonight’s Ring Night ceremony.

Looking to play spoiler are the Lakers led by a superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Warriors were 3-1 against the Lakers last season with their most recent regular season matchup ending in a 128-112 Golden State victory on Apr. 7, 2022.

Golden State comes into this season returning 10 out of the 15 players from last year’s roster. The core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green remains intact while newly paid veterans Kevon Looney and Andrew Wiggins round out the starting five. Jordan Poole — who also signed an extension with the team — leads the second unit as well as the Warriors’ up-and-coming young core.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Lakers: Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker IV, LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Regular Season Game #1

Who: Golden State Warriors (0 - 0) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (0 - 0)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: TNT (available on fuboTV)