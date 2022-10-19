Good Morning Dub Nation,

Just like that the Golden State Warriors got the regular season started with a dominant opening night win against the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 123-109.

The night began with a celebration as the Warriors distributed their championship rings while raising the franchise’s seventh banner in the Chase Center rafters. The ceremony featured speeches by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and GM Bob Myers as well as a touching video montage highlighting the Warriors’ journey back to the top of the NBA mountain.

As for the game, the Warriors dominance over the Lakers came down to one key factor: continuity. Golden State played Tuesday night’s game returning 10 of their 15 players from last season’s championship roster. The chemistry built amongst the core of this team over the past decade was obvious – especially compared to a Lakers team that has consistently undergone massive roster changes from year to year; this season being no different.

In the end, the Warriors were able to cap the night of good vibes and celebration with a win. Curry was the leading scorer of the game with 33 points while shooting 4-of-13 from the three-point line. Andrew Wiggins was next with 20 points followed by Thompson with 18 points and Jordan Poole with 12 points.

With this win, Golden State begins the season 1-0 as they prepare for their next matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

